Tension at Gudatipally

In a move to pave the way for completion of Gouravelli reservoir construction works, the government mobilised huge police force at Gudatipally and surrounding villages on Friday night. About 50 persons protesting against the works were arrested by the police.

According to sources, tension prevailed from Friday night as a large number of police personnel entered the village and confined residents to their homes. Some youths were reportedly warned by police against venturing out of their houses. No one was allowed outside. It was stated that about 50 persons were arrested and shifted to various police stations. Some women alleged that they were treated rudely by the police. The project work would get completed once the road between Gudatipally and Husnabad was closed, said the oustees. Some of them were objecting to completion of the project till their compensation issues were settled.

Baddam Raji Reddy, sarpanch of the village, alleged that several protesters, including women, were kept on the road despite torching heat. Some were shifted to Maddur police station while others were shifted to Koheda police station.

“The Government failed to keep the promise of ₹8-lakh-per-acre compensation to women oustess and double bedroom houses to the oustees. We are not against construction of the project, but let the government meet our genuine demands first,” said Mr. Raji Reddy. The oustees decided to continue their protest.