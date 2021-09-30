Telangana

Tension as teachers and parents make counter-allegations

Private school teachers gathered at the DEO’s office at Sangareddy.   | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

Tension prevailed for some time at the District Education Officer (DEO) office premises on Thursday as teachers and parents made allegations against each other.

The teachers alleged that some parents have been campaigning on social media asking other parents not to pay some fee for school as online teaching was not proper in the school. They questioned how the school management will be in a position to pay salaries for teachers who worked even during corona pandemic and taught online classes.

“I am a teacher working in Karuna School in the district headquarters. Some parents have a heated argument with us and they are alleging that we are not teaching properly online,” saud a teacher. Some teachers from private schools came to DEO office and lodged a complaint. The DEO asked concerned MEO to look into the issue.

Meanwhile, the parents alleged that despite instructions from the government the school management has been collecting additional fee and forcing them to pay.


