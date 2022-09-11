Tension as one more VRA commits suicide in Miryalaguda 

ADVERTISEMENT

Another village revenue assistant (VRA) committed suicide, less than a week after a member of the same section ended his life. The VRAs are on strike for the last 49 days demanding pay scales and job security.

In the latest incident, K. Venkateshwarlu of Utlapally of Miryalaguda in Nalgonda district hanged himself due to financial distress. His death resulted in VRAs’ body giving a call for protest and show of solidarity.

The VRAs’ joint action committee, which earlier stated that the government’s delay in payments and unaddressed demands pushed Venkateshwarlu into depression and drove him to suicide, had planned to assemble in large numbers.

However, the Nalgonda police, which sensed law and order issues took preventive measures and thwarted a major gathering in and around the village limits. A large police force was on duty and several picket points were set up to prevent assembly of people.

According to family members, Venkateshwarlu was suffering from a kidney ailment and had been working as a temporary driver to make ends meet, even as protests by the VRA body continued. Reportedly, he had been depressed, and when no one was at home, around Saturday noon he allegedly hanged himself.

The news of his death spread fast among revenue employees, locals and relatives and protests were organised demanding government action.

Miryalaguda MLA N. Bhaskar Rao who reached the victim’s house to condole the family on Saturday evening, had a bitter experience as protesters took to sloganeering and prevented him.

They said the government had been following a ‘wait and watch ’ approach even as protests have been on for the past two months and so far, 28 VRAs have ended lives in the State.

Roshni - suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000