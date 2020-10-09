Tension as officials attempt ‘forceful’ vacation of village

SIDDIPET

09 October 2020 23:00 IST

Subsequently, vllagers given time till Dasara, as requested

Tension prevailed for some time at Errvalli in Kondapaka mandal on Friday when officials and police reached the village with heavy force, directing the villagers to vacate.

The village will get submerged by Mallannasagar along with some other villages.

According to sources, a large number of police and revenue staff reached the village in the morning and asked the villagers to vacate, stating that they would be provided accommodation at Mutrajpally near Gajwel town. However, the villages refused to vacate, saying some villagers were yet to get compensation and package. There was a heated argument between villagers and officials.

The officials promised to address the pending issues. They visited every house and collected details of pending compensation and package. They said the issue would be presented to the Collector and addressed immediately.

Some villagers told the officials that they would vacate only after Dasara as they wanted to celebrate the last festival in the village and play Bathukamma.

The officials promised to give them time till the festival was over.

“We have postponed our decision to get the village vacated as per their request. The double bedroom units are ready for house-warming,” K. Rameswar, mandal revenue officer, Kondapaka, told The Hindu.