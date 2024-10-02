ADVERTISEMENT

Tension as Congress workers attack KTR’s convoy in Musheerabad, 20 booked

Published - October 02, 2024 11:37 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

Tension prevailed in Musheerabad as Congress workers attacked the convoy of BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao, who was on his way to Golnaka in Amberpet constituency to extend his solidarity with the residents affected by the Musi River Development project, on Tuesday (October 1, 2024). 

About 20 Congress workers led by Hyderabad Youth Congress president Motha Rohit obstructed KTR’s convoy in Vidyanagar demanding an immediate apology for trolling Minister Konda Surekha on social media.

They also demanded an apology for attacking the Congress workers outside BRS headquarters at Telangana Bhavan on Monday (September 30, 2024) where they had gathered alleging smear campaign on social media against their Minister. 

About 50 police officials from the East Zone were deployed in a bandobast for the convoy who sprang into action to contain the mob.

BRS Youth Wing State leader Hussama Hussain sustained injuries in a scuffle that broke out between the groups. Following his complaint, the Nallakunta police booked a case against Rohit and other party workers under Sections 118 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 126 (wrongful restraint) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and initiated an investigation.

