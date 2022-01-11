Tenders to be called for Manair river front project

₹41o crore project to make it a tourist site, says Minister

Minister for Civil Supplies and Backwards Classes G. Kamalakar said the tenders for the Manair River Front Development Project here will be called for on the Vaikunta Ekadasi festival day.

After finalisation of the tender, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will perform ‘bhoomi puja’ marking the formal commencement of the Manair River Front works shortly, he said.

In the first phase 3.75 km stretch of the Manair river front will be developed and the remaining 6.25 km stretch in the second phase of the ₹ 410-crore project.

The Minister along with Special Chief Secretary (Irrigation) Rajat Kumar and other senior officials on Tuesday held a review meeting on the ambitious project at the SRSP office at the Lower Manair Dam (LMD) in the town.

Engineer-in-Chief (Irrigation-General) of Telangana C Muralidhar, TSTDC Managing Director B. Manohar Rao, Collector R. V. Karnan and others were present.

The representatives of a Delhi-based consultancy explained the salient features of the project design through a PowerPoint Presentation on the occasion.

After inspecting the site earmarked for the project at the LMD, the Minister said the prestigious project will be executed within two years.

“Once completed, it will transform Karimnagar into a major tourism and recreational hub in the State. It will encompass theme parks, water fountains, water sports, and gardens, among other tourist attractions,” he noted, saying the cable bridge which is under final stages of construction on the Karimnagar-Warangal old road will be thrown open for the public by May this year.

Earlier, the Minister released posters highlighting the project design and its striking features.