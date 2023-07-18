HamberMenu
Tendering process on for bridges across Musi and Esa rivers

GHMC has already finished tender process for two of the 14 iconic bridges proposed by the government across the river

July 18, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The Musi river flowing near the Telangana High Court.

The Musi river flowing near the Telangana High Court. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Foundation stones for majority of the new bridges proposed on the Musi and Esa rivers may be laid before the upcoming elections to Telangana Legislative Assembly.

GHMC has already finished tender process for two of the 14 iconic bridges proposed by the government across the river, while HMDA has issued notification inviting bids for five. Cost of construction is estimated at ₹545 crore.

Of the total, HMDA is entrusted with the construction of six bridges, GHMC four, Hyderabad Road Development Corporation (HRDCL) three and the Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA) one.

Tenders have been completed for construction of high-level bridges at Moosarambagh and Attapur, a highly placed official from GHMC’s Engineering wing informed. HRDCL has completed the process for two more bridges, respectively between Fathullaguda and Peerzadiguda, along the recently constructed link road corridor, and between Sun City and Chintalmet on the Esa river.

The pedestrian bridge for hawkers proposed on Musi at Afzalgunj has not received any takers even after three calls for tenders. It is the only structure handed over to the QQSUDA, with the aim of rehabilitating the hawkers being displaced by Charminar Pedestrianisation Project.

One more bridge that has not received response was the one proposed in place of the causeway on the Musi river at Chaderghat.

HMDA has invited bids for five bridges, one between Uppal Bagayat and South Bank of Musi River, another between Manchirevula and Narsingi, two at Budwel on Esa River, providing connectivity to the IT Park and roads parallel to Esa river, and one more between Pratapsingaram and Gowrelly village.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T.Rama Rao is very keen on seeing the project through, for which he sent a team of officials to study the bridges built on the River Seine in Paris.

Telangana / public works & infrastructure

