ADVERTISEMENT

Tenants held for theft

July 10, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Medchal police arrested two tenants for decamping with gold and silver ornaments worth ₹21 lakh from the locked house of their landlord. 

Police said that the accused men, Nitesh Kumar, 22, and his brother-in-law Kamlesh, also 22, were renting a portion of Mukesh Kumar. “They confessed that they hatched a plan to steal the valuables from Mukesh’s house during his absence to fund their alcohol addiction,” said the police.

A complaint was received after 406 grams of gold and 2.9 kilos of silver ornaments were found missing on the morning of June 26. Following an investigation, the men were booked and nabbed on Monday morning. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US