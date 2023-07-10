Tenants held for theft

July 10, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Medchal police arrested two tenants for decamping with gold and silver ornaments worth ₹21 lakh from the locked house of their landlord.

Police said that the accused men, Nitesh Kumar, 22, and his brother-in-law Kamlesh, also 22, were renting a portion of Mukesh Kumar. “They confessed that they hatched a plan to steal the valuables from Mukesh’s house during his absence to fund their alcohol addiction,” said the police.

A complaint was received after 406 grams of gold and 2.9 kilos of silver ornaments were found missing on the morning of June 26. Following an investigation, the men were booked and nabbed on Monday morning.

