HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tenants held for theft

July 10, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Medchal police arrested two tenants for decamping with gold and silver ornaments worth ₹21 lakh from the locked house of their landlord. 

Police said that the accused men, Nitesh Kumar, 22, and his brother-in-law Kamlesh, also 22, were renting a portion of Mukesh Kumar. “They confessed that they hatched a plan to steal the valuables from Mukesh’s house during his absence to fund their alcohol addiction,” said the police.

A complaint was received after 406 grams of gold and 2.9 kilos of silver ornaments were found missing on the morning of June 26. Following an investigation, the men were booked and nabbed on Monday morning. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.