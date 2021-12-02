Tenant farmer dies of cardiac arrest

Hyderabad

02 December 2021 23:33 IST

After a 10-day wait moisture content of his harvest was found to be within norms

In an embarrassment to the government, a farmer suffered cardiac arrest at a paddy procurement centre and died while being shifted to hospital. The incident took place at Nanganoor mandal in Siddipet district native of both Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Minister for Finance T. Harish Rao.

According to sources, 42-year-old Vadluri Ramulu, a tenant farmer of Baddipaduga village in Nanganur mandal, brought his paddy to the procurement centre. He was reportedly waiting there for 10 days to sell his produce and finally on Thursday he was issued a token. In the morning, while getting the paddy ready for weighing he complained of chest pain and rested for sometime before resuming work. Later while working he collapsed and immediately an ambulance was called to shift him to the hospital. He died while on the way to hospital.

According to his family members, Ramulu had taken one acre land on lease from one Dandla Yellaiah and cultivated paddy and had taken the produce to the procurement centre at Rajarajeswari temple. He got the token only on Thursday when the officials declared that the moisture content in his harvest was according to norms. While filling the paddy in gunny bags he suffered a cardiac arrest and died.

