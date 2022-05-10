Ten-year-old boy burnt to death as vehicle catches fire after collision with bus in Telangana

May 10, 2022 13:23 IST

A 10-year-old boy was burnt alive in a road accident that took place at Zaheerabad in Sangareddy District in Telangana, in the wee hours of May 10. Three other persons were injured in the incident.

According to the police, a private bus coming from Mumbai hit a transport vehicle coming from Latur in Maharashtra. The impact was so serious that the tanker of the transport vehicle exploded and caught fire. A 10-year-old boy in the van was burnt alive while three others were injured. The cleaner of the bus fell down from his seat into the burning vehicle and suffered serious burns.

All the three injured persons were shifted to a government hospital for treatment and later taken to Hyderabad.