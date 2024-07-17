Ten world renowned universities to set up Skill Development Centres across Telangana: Industries Minister

Telangana government’s plans to upskill youth and others received a fresh impetus as 10 world renowned universities have come forward to set up Skill Development Centres across Telangana at a cost of ₹300 crore. IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu, who announced this on platform X (formerly Twitter), posted that he met with the representatives of International Startup Foundation and Startup Runway on Tuesday.

“These two organizations that promote start-ups internationally have training agreements with ten renowned skill universities like University of Texas in America and London Business School in the U.K.,” he stated.

Upskilling or imparting skill to the youth has been one of the areas of focus for the new Congress government that came to power in the State more than eight months ago.

In line with this stress, the Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s government had decided to set up a skill university in Hyderabad. The Chief Minister along with a few of his colleagues visited a site in Gachibowli, close to the IT Hub. Separately, the government entered into an agreement with the Tata Group recently to upgrade ITIs.