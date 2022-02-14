Ten UDAs in State so far

With this, there are ten urban development authorities in Telangana. The first to take shape was Hyderabad Urban Development Authority (HUDA) in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh in 1975 but it was rechristened as Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) in 2008. The present HMDA which has the largest limits in the State comprises seven municipal corporations and 30 municipalities.

The Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) encompassing Warangal town came into existence with Warangal municipality in 1981 but the town grew vastly subsequently to become Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation. The KUDA also spread over 181 surrounding villages.

After formation of Telangana, the TRS government established Yadadri Vemulawada, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Khammam and Siddipet urban development authorities. The authorities for Yadadri and Vemulawada went by the name of temple development authorities and had one local body and half-a-dozen villages each.

The Satavahana UDA representing Karimnagar town has under its belt Karimnagar municipal corporation and 71 villages, Nizamabad UDA has the local municipal corporation and 60 villages and the Stambhadri UDA representing Khammam town covered the local municipal corporation area and 45 villages.

The Siddipet UDA covered the local municipality and 21 villages.