Ten new judges sworn in

All the 10 newly appointed judges of the Telangana High Court were sworn in at a ceremony held on the HC premises here on Thursday.

Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma administered the oath of office to the new judges at a programme held at the First Court hall. The newly sworn-in judges in the order of seniority are Kasoju Surendhar, Surepalli Nanda, Mummineni Sudheer Kumar, Juvvadi Sridevi, Natcharaju Shravan Kumar Venkat, Gunnu Anupama Chakravarthy, Maturu Girijapriyadarsini, Sambasivarao Naidu, Anugu Santosh Reddy and Dr. Devaraju Nagarjun.

Advocate General B.S. Prasad, Additional Advocate General J. Ramchander Rao, several senior counsel, special government pleaders and lawyers attended the swearing-in ceremony. With the administration of oath of 10 new judges, the total strength of Telangana HC judges, including the Chief Justice, reached 29.