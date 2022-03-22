Ten new judges for Telangana HC

The President has appointed 10 new judges for the Telangana High Court.

A notification to this extent was issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice, stating that their appointment comes into effect from the date they assume charge.

The newly-appointed judges in the order of seniority are Kasoju Surendhar alias K. Surender, Surepalli Nanda, Mummineni Sudheer Kumar, Juvvadi Sridevi alias Kuchadi Sridevi, Natcharaju Shravan Kumar Venkat, Gunnu Anupama Chakravarthy, Maturi Girija Priyadarsini alias Priyadarshini, Sambasivarao Naidu, Anugu Santhosh Reddy and Devaraju Nagarjun.

Supreme Court collegium had recommended the 10 names for appointment as judges earlier. The swearing-in ceremony of the judges is likely to be organised on Thursday.

With this appointment, the strength of Telangana HC judges would rise to 28 in addition to the Chief Justice.