Ten injured in scrap shop fire

February 12, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD 

A used cigarette thrown away by a worker at a scrap shop in Gaganpahad triggered a fire during the wee hours of Sunday, which injured 10 men. The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) police said that the owner of the place was booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder for storing hazardous chemicals in a careless way, posing a threat to the workers. 

The injured men were identified as Saddam (30), Sahil (20), Rayal (25), Aftab (25), Islam (28), Kamil (22), Mama (25), Pratab Singh (40), Arman (18), and Hasin (18), said the Inspector of RGIA police, R. Srinivas, adding that the owner, Sohail, is taken under custody. 

“All of the workers were natives of Uttar Pradesh and have been working at SS Enterprises for about two years. It was revealed during the interrogation that Sahil had smoked a cigarette at the store at around 12.30 a.m. and threw it away, which allegedly triggered a fire by coming in contact with the plastic materials. The situation escalated when the fire moved on to the used perfume and deodorant cans, causing them to explode and creating panic at the place. Four men were present inside the shop during the mishap, rushed out and with the help of six others who were sitting outside, and doused the flames,” explained the Inspector. 

The men were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention, where it was revealed that six of them were safe with minimum burns while four others sustained 30 percent burns. The Inspector also said that the place had a lot of expired medicines, plastic bottles and perfume canisters lying around without any safety for the workers. “We have booked the owner under culpable homicide not amounting to murder for maintaining the place in such poor condition by posing a threat to the workers,” added the official. 

