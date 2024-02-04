GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ten IAS officers transferred

E. Naveen Nicolas has been posted Secretary Public Service Commission

February 04, 2024 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

In a minor reshuffle the government transferred 10 IAS officers on Sunday.

B. Bala Maya Devi is posted as Commissioner, BC Welfare; Anita Ramachandran is posted as Commissioner, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development; M. Hanumantha Rao is posted as Special Commissioner I&PR; K. Ashok Reddy as Director, Horticulture; B. Gopi as Director, Agriculture is placed in FAC of the post of Commissioner, Fisheries; A. Nirmala Kanthi Wesley is posted Director, WCD & SC. She will also hold the post of Managing Director, Women Finance Corporation.

E. Naveen Nicolas is posted as Secretary, Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC); K. Seetha Lakshmi is posted as Secretary, Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) and Secretary, Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institution Society (TTWREIS).

G. Phaneendra Reddy is posted as Chief Rationing Officer, Hyderabad while V.S.N.V. Prasad, Director, Zoo Parks, Hyderabad is posted as Director, Civil Supplies.

