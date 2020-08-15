Ten farmers stuck in flood water rescued in Bhupalapally

A helicopter rescuing farmers in Bhupalapally district on Saturday.

JAYASHANKAR BHUPALPALLY

15 August 2020 23:47 IST

Helicopter airlifts them to safety

In a daring operation, as many as 10 farmers got new lease of life.

The incident took place Kundanpally village in Tekumatla mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalapally district on Saturday.

According to sources, the farmers went to the other side of Chali Vagu (stream) for regular agriculture operations on Saturday morning. By the time of their return, the stream was overflowing, thereby forcing them to stay back.

Advertising

Advertising

On coming to know of the incident, Minister E. Dayakar Rao and MLA G. Venkata Ramana Reddy immediately alerted the officials. The efforts made by rescue teams failed to bring them to the other side of the stream.

Meanwhile, Mr. Rao brought the issue to the notice of Minister K.T. Rama Rao, who immediately responded and roped in a helicopter.

In coordination with Collector Abdul Azim and Additional Superintendent of Police Srinivasulu, the rescue operation was carried out successfully and all the 10 farmers were safely airlifted to the other side.

Stating that it may rain for two or three more days, Mr. Dayakar Rao appealed people to confine themselves to their homes.