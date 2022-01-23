Ten arrested in two separate stabbing cases

A total of 10 persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in two separate stabbing cases in Hyderabad city police’s North Zone stations of Chilkalguda and Begumpet on Sunday.

The first case was reported at around 12.30 a.m., from Amber Nagar of Warasiguda, where one accused Mohammed Nawaz allegedly inflicted multiple stab injuries on M. Santosh Kumar.

Police said Nawaz bore a grudge against Santosh three years ago when he had intervened and questioned him for beating children. The latter had moved to Keesara. On Saturday too, on seeing him walking by the roadside, Nawaz along with his two friends threatened him by driving his auto-rickshaw in a rash manner and negligent manner.

Police said he had a history of offences in Nallakunta, Musheerabad and Chikkadpally police limits.

In another incident reported at Rasoolpura of Begumpet, one V. Pradeep Kumar, 20, had sustained stab injuries.

The incident took place at around 3.15 a.m. when Pradeep along with others were waiting for their friend near Ramalingeswara Swamy temple and reportedly, a group of drunken youths questioned their presence there.

One Khaja Bahauddin Hameedi had used a knife to cause stab injuries on Pradeep and another Md. Omer assaulted his friend Hemanth.

Police arrested seven persons in the incident.