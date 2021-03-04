Tempo of registrations continuing

HYDERABAD

04 March 2021 20:42 IST

Registration dept nets ₹100 crore in first three days of March

The impressive increase in registration of non-agricultural and agricultural properties is continuing for the third consecutive month with the State registering close to ₹100 crore revenue from the Registration and Stamps department during the first three days of the current month.

True to the expectations, the department collected registration and stamp duties in excess of ₹30 crore a day since the commencement of March. Registrations are expected to see a surge in the activity in the coming days as there will be spurt in registrations during March, marking the culmination of the financial year.

The State registered total revenue in excess of ₹4,400 crore since the start of registration of agricultural properties through Dharani portal in mid-November and non-agricultural properties towards the end of December. The revenue in January, according to officials, crossed ₹950 crore in January while it was ₹765 crore in February. Revenue in December was ₹456 crore – ₹375.99 crore through sale deeds and registration of open plots and another ₹80.99 crore through other charges.

Advertising

Advertising

“There is a tremendous improvement in the registrations since the process is allowed through normal mode. We are confident that it will reach its peak in the coming days,” a senior official of the department told The Hindu.

The department is confident of achieving close to ₹6,000 crore revenue for the financial year if the current tempo sustains. This was much smaller than the anticipated ₹10,000 crore revenue for the current fiscal, but closer to the previous year’s achievement of little over ₹7,000 crore.

Officials said there were several reasons that need to be factored in for the shortfall in the revenue realization including the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the abrupt halt to the registration process due to passage of two important legislations for ensuring transparency in the revenue administration during the third quarter of the previous financial year.

Officials asserted that the reforms in the revenue administration and introduction of online registration systems was received well by the people as could be seen from the traffic on the Dharani portal and the systematic manner in which transactions are taking place in the tahsildars and sub-registrar offices. “Dharani portal registered 2.13 crore hits after the initial glitches were rectified. As many as 3.07 lakh transactions relating to agricultural properties have been completed through the portal so far,” the official said.