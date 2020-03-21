Telangana

Temples out of bounds

No entry for devotees till March 31

The historic Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam has been closed to devotees until further orders in the wake of coronavirus threat.

According to a press release, a decision to this effect was taken by the Endowments Department as part of preventive measures.

Only ekantha sevas will be conducted by the priests as per temple traditions and devotees will not be allowed entry into the temple. The renowned temple in Parnashala in Dummugudem mandal will also remain closed till further notice.

In Siddipet district, the famous Komuravelli Mallanna temple will also remain closed till the month-end. So will the Vanaduruga Bhavani temple at Edupayala in Medak district.

