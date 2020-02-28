Temple spruced up for annual fest

New look: Sri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam at Dharmapuri town in Jagtial district is being cleaned up ahead of the annual brahmotsavams that would be held from March 5 to 15.

JAGTIAL

28 February 2020 00:32 IST

Brahmotsavams at Laxmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam from March 5

The annual brahmotsavams of Sri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam at Dharmapuri town on the shores of river Godavari in Jagtial district would be held from March 5 to 15.

Brahmotsavams would begin with ‘putta bangaram’ programme on March 5 and conclude with rathotsavam on March 15. Several rituals including kalyanotsavam, teppotsavam, and dolotsavam, among others, would be part of the festival.

The authorities have started sprucing up the temple for the annual brahmotsavams. The shrine, arches and gopuram were cleaned up on Thursday by fire servicemen. Also, the temple is being decorated with lights. Other arrangements include temporary shelters, drinking water, changing rooms at the river, and toilets.

Advertising

Advertising