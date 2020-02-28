Temple spruced up for annual fest

The annual brahmotsavams of Sri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam at Dharmapuri town on the shores of river Godavari in Jagtial district would be held from March 5 to 15.

Brahmotsavams would begin with ‘putta bangaram’ programme on March 5 and conclude with rathotsavam on March 15. Several rituals including kalyanotsavam, teppotsavam, and dolotsavam, among others, would be part of the festival.

The authorities have started sprucing up the temple for the annual brahmotsavams. The shrine, arches and gopuram were cleaned up on Thursday by fire servicemen. Also, the temple is being decorated with lights. Other arrangements include temporary shelters, drinking water, changing rooms at the river, and toilets.