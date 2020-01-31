Temple EO gets memo over lapses

Collector D. Krishna Bhaskar on Friday issued a memo to Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Devasthanam temple executive officer M.M.D. Krishnaveni seeking an explanation within two days for lapses in the maintenance of sanitation, providing drinking water and queues for pilgrims visiting the shrine.

Following reports about poor sanitation at the temple shrine, the Collector had informed the temple EO about his visit to the shrine on Friday. But, the EO had not responded to the Collector’s decision to visit the temple.

Mr. Krishna Bhaskar inspected the temple premises and expressed concern over bad sanitation and improper maintenance of queue lines, among others, causing inconvenience to pilgrims.

The Collector stated that the temple EO had neglected her legitimate duties and brought disrepute to the government. He also said that disciplinary action would be initiated against her if she failed to give a proper explanation.