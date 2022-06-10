Temple constructed by MLC open for public in Telangana’s Nandipet

TRS MLC K. Kavitha constructed the temple at Ch Kondur village of Nizamabad district

TRS MLC K. Kavitha constructed a temple of Sri Rajyalaxmi Sameta Sri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy at Ch Kondur village in Nandipet mandal of Nizamabad district.

A five-day mahayaga to mark the inauguration of the temple concluded on Thursday. Ms. Kavitha and her husband Anil Kumar along with their family performed the yaga starting with Dhwaja Sthamba pratishta and Prana Pratishta of idols. The rituals were followed by the installation of the idol of Laxmi Narasimha Swamy. Chandan Abhishek, Punyakaavacha and Vishakvesa Aaradhana in traditional south Indian culture were also performed.

The Mahakumbhabhishekam was performed from June 4 to 9. The doors were throw open to public on the last day when the Maha Poornahuti was performed. .