MEDAK

12 June 2021 06:23 IST

Some unidentified persons broke open the doors of Durga Matha temple at Rampur in Kulcharam mandal on Thursday night. According to sources, the robbers broke the temple lock and ran away with the crown of the goddess and ₹20,000 in the hundi. They also broke locks of six houses and ran away with booty. Kulcharam police registered a case.

