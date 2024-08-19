Temple burglar’s arrest throws light on security gaps

A 21-year-old man was arrested for stealing from a temple in Nirmal district by the Basara police. Kosidiga Saikumar, a resident of Nandigaon village in Nizamabad, was arrested three days after he stole ₹14,200 from Gnana Saraswathi Devasthanam.

According to the police, Saikumar, who was addicted to gambling had targeted the temple for money. He broke the hundi (collection box) on August 14 night and fled with the cash. In addition to the stolen cash, the police also recovered a valuable mobile phone and other items used in the crime.

Following a complaint, the police formed a special team which identified him from the CCTV footage. He was arrested by the police on Sunday, in the temple vicinity. The accused was remanded to judicial custody on Monday.

Security concerns identified

Highlighting serious security lapses at the temple, Nirmal District Superintendent of Police Janaki Sharmila suggested areas needing urgent attention.

“There are no CCTV cameras in many places around the temple and there is only one person in the control room to monitor the footage from all the CCTV cameras in the temple,” she pointed out.

More personnel need to be deployed to prevent future incidents, the SP said and suggested that grills be installed to improve protection.