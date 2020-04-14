Temperatures rising in Adilabad

Those who are out of their homes before noon are too busy purchasing essentials and the majority of people who are staying in the comfort of their homes in the afternoons could not appreciate the rise in day temperature outside. Yes, the day temperature has crossed the 42 degree Celsius mark at Pippaldhari in Adilabad rural mandal on Monday while the average maximum temperature across the district on Tuesday hovered around the 40 degree C mark barring the hilly Agency areas which stayed a shade cooler.

The rise in temperature, however, was not as steady as it would have been normally and the month of March had stayed a couple of degree C cooler. This is because of the continuing intermittent spells of rainfall.

The indications of a harsh summer ahead is now a welcome phenomenon going by the opinion of people from various segments of society. Everyone thinks that the COVID-19 will not survive in extreme heat conditions.

There is a significant increase in consumption of electricity in the domestic sector is a clear indication of the weather in the next month or two. “Against an average normal of 0.90 million units of consumption of power every day, the consumption has increased to 1.105 MU units since the last few days,” disclosed Adilabad Superintending Engineer, Northern Power Distribution Company Limited, Z. Uttam.

The uninterrupted power supply which enables people to use appliances and air coolers, among others, is a factor which will keep people indoors in the hot days in the coming weeks. The SE, nevertheless, quoted an official memo dated March 31 and urged people not to use air conditioners as the coronavirus could enters through its vents and get spread.