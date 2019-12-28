Temperature plunges in old Adilabad district

Adilabad became the coldest place in Telangana State on Saturday recording a minimum temperature of 7.1 degree Celsius at Tansi, Bhoraj and Barampur and recorded 7.2 degree C at Arli (T), according to the temperatures recorded by Telangana State Development Planning Society. The drop in temperature was by over 8 degree as the minimum temperature recorded the previous day was around 16 degree C.

As many as nine mandals in Adilabad and Kumram Bheem Asifabad district recorded a minimum temperature below the 10 degree C mark. Ginnedhari in KB Asifabad district recorded a minimum temperature of 8.9 degree C while the highest minimum temperature in that district of 11 degree C was recorded at Chintalamanepalli.

The sudden drop in temperature was because of the cloud cover that vanished towards late afternoon on Friday. The cold breeze from the north which swept the area made the cold rather unbearable. The plummeting temperatures caused problems to people who are early risers. Those who start their routine activity in the small hours were seen huddled around fires.