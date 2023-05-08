Telugu students stranded in Manipur may be airlifted today

May 08, 2023 07:40 am | Updated 07:40 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana government’s plan to airlift about 250 students from the State stranded in Manipur has been postponed to Monday, officials said.

The airlift operation was put off due to unforeseen circumstances at violence-hit Manipur and would be carried out after checking the situation.

“In view of the peace and security situation in Manipur, the Telangana government has made special arrangements to bring back Telangana students and citizens who have gone to study in that State and for various works. A special plane was sent there and steps were taken to transport the Telangana students and the Telugu students to Hyderabad. A special control room has been set up in Hyderabad along with Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi and Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari is taking appropriate measures in consultation with the Chief Secretary of Manipur to evacuate Telangana students from Imphal to Hyderabad safely. Director General of Police Anjani Kumar of Telangana is in regular contact with the police of Manipur for the safety of Telangana people/students of Manipur State,” said the release.

DGP Anjani Kumar confirmed that the operation was postponed and would be carried out as per convenience and availability. He dismissed reports claiming that the students will be landing in Hyderabad at 8 a.m. on Monday, adding that a time has not been fixed yet.

Helpline

To assist stranded people, the police have set up an emergency helpline, +91 79016 43283. People can also email dgp@tspolice.gov.in for any queries.