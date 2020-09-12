Telugu students prove their mettle in JEE Main results; Girl topper from Telangana

Eight students from Telangana and three from Andhra Pradesh were among the 24 candidates who scores 100 percentile in the JEE Main examination, the results of which were declared late on Friday.

The 8 students from Telangana include Chagari Koushal Kumar Reddy, Deeti Yeshash Chandra, Chukka Tanuja, Morreddigari Likhith Reddy, Rachapalle Shashank Anirudh, Rongala Arun Siddardha, Shiva Krishna Sagi and Vadapalli Arvind Narasimha.

The three from Andhra Pradesh include Landa Jitendra, Thadavarthi Vishnu Sri Sai Sankar and Y S S Narasimha Naidu. Students from other states who figured in the 100 percentile list are Chirag Falor, Gurkirat Singh, Laksh Gupta, Nishant Agarwal, Tushar Sethi, Nisarg Chadha, Divyanshu Agarwal, Harshvardhan Agarwal, Swayam Shashank Chube, Akhil Agrawal, Akhil Jain, Parth Dwivedi and R Muhender Raj.

Chukka Tanuja is the topper among the girls and the only girl to have scored 100 percentile. She is a student of Narayana group of schools, a statement from Veda Ashok of Narayana group said.

Candidates declared qualified for JEE Advanced can register from today on ‘jeeadv.ac.in’ and candidates selected in the JEE Advanced will be eligible for admissions into the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

This year the cut-off is 90.37, which is little higher than last year’s cut off of 89.75, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA) that conducted the test. Among the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category the cut-off score is 70.24 while it is 72.88 for OBCs, 50.17 for Scheduled Castes, 39.06 for Scheduled Tribes.

The JEE Main is a computer based test held twice a year and students have the option to appear both the times and pick up their best score. About 10.23 lakh students tested their luck this year and among them nearly five lakhs appeared both the times held online.