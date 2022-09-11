Telugu students excel in JEE (Advanced) exams

Students of Narayana, Sri Chaitanya bag most of the top ranks

Special Correspondent Hyderabad
September 11, 2022 23:41 IST

Students of Sri Chaitanya Group who secured top ranks in JEE (Advanced) exams at a press meet on Sunday.

Telugu students reaped a rich harvest in the JEE (Advanced) examinations, bagging two ranks in the open category and first ranks in the reserved categories as well. The results were declared on Sunday.

R.K. Shishir and Polu Lakshmi Sai Lohith Reddy bagged the first and second ranks in the all-India open category while Vangapalli Sai Siddhartha, Dheeraj Kurukunda, Vecha Gnana Mahesh secured 4th, 8th and 10th ranks, respectively. These students completed their Intermediate from Narayana Group.

Shishir, a Telugu student from Narayana Institutions in Bengaluru, scored 314 marks out of 360 to bag the first rank. John Joseph secured all-India first rank in the SC category while Vangapalli Sai Siddartha got the first rank in the BC category. Polisetty Karthikeya was placed first in the Economically Weaker Sections category. All three are Telugu students.

Sri Chaitanya Institutions, in a statement, said that 26 of their students were in the top-100, including P. Karthikeya (6th rank in open category), John Joseph (1st in SC category), Palli Jalajakshi (3rd), K. Varun Guptha (5th) in various categories.

Academic director of Sri Chaitanya, Sushma Boppanna said their students secured 123 ranks below 1,000 in the all-India open category. She attributed the achievements to “top-class test preparation”.

Directors of Narayana Institutions, Sindhura and Sharani released a statement in which they claimed that five students from the same institution had secured all-India ranks within the top-10 of the open category for the first time in the history of JEE (Advanced). They said their students secured 22 ranks in the top-100 and it had been possible due to “an extensively researched curriculum and the highly trained and dedicated faculty”.

