Telugu States CMs, Governors likely to attend inaugural run of Vande Bharat Express trains

September 22, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy are likely to participate in the flagging-off ceremony of the new Vande Bharat Express towards Yasvantpur at Kacheguda railway station on Sunday.

Similarly, Andhra Pradesh Governor A. Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and others are likely to participate in the event to flag off the Vande Bharat Express towards Chennai at Vijayawada railway station. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be virtually flagging off the trains from New Delhi, said South Central Railway (SCR) on Friday.

Kacheguda (Hyderabad)–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express train will be operated between Kacheguda and Yesvantpur with halts in Mahabubnagar in Telangana and Kurnool, Anantapur and Dharmavaram in Andhra Pradesh. It will run six days a week (no service on Wednesdays) and will start from Kacheguda at 5.30 a.m. and reach Yasvantpur at 2 p.m.. In the return direction, it will start from Yasvantpur at 2.45 p.m. and reach Kacheguda at 11.15 p.m..

Vijayawada–MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Express train will have halts at Renigunta, Nellore, Ongole and Tenali in Andhra Pradesh. It will run six days a week (no service on Tuesdays). It will start from Chennai at 5.30 a.m. and reach Vijayawada at 12.10 p.m.. In the return direction, it will start from Vijayawada at 3.20 p.m. and reach Chennai at 10 p.m..

Each of the trains comprises one executive class and seven chair car coaches and seats 530 passengers. They will be the fastest trains between the two cities, said CPRO Ch. Rakesh in the release.