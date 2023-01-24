Telugu film industry elated as ‘Naatu Naatu’ gets Oscar nomination

January 24, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telugu film industry erupted with joy as ‘Naatu Naatu’ the super duper hit number from SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster movie RRR earned a rare nomination for the original song at the Oscars 2023.

The fast-paced hit track starring Junior NTR and Ramcharan will compete alongside ‘Applause’ from Tell It Like a Woman, ‘Hold My Hand’ from Top Gun: Maverick, ‘Lift Me Up’ from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and ‘This Is a Life’ from Everything Everywhere All at Once for the Oscar.

Composed by MM Keeravani, lyrics penned by Chandrabose and choreographed by Prem Rakshith, the song sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava set the screens on fire in all the languages it was released. “Congratulations to my team!! Big hugs to all,” said Mr. Keeravani.

In a lengthy tweet, the film’s director S. S. Rajamouli said: “My ‘peddanna’ got an Oscar nomination for his song in my film... I can’t ask for more... I am currently doing ‘Naatu Naatu’ more vigorously than Tarak and Charan...”

“Super energetic vocals by Rahul and Bhairava enhanced the song. The main reason is Tarak and Charan’s sync and style. They danced their way into the hearts of audience across the globe... Sorry for the torture. But I will not hesitate to do it again...” he said.

“I never dreamt of an Oscar, even in my wildest dreams! It is the fans of ‘Naatu Naatu’ and RRR who believed in it. They instilled the idea in our minds and pushed us forward. A big hug to you all the crazy fans,” he tweeted.

The RRR team was quick to react to the achievement. “WE CREATED HISTORY!! Proud and privileged to share that #NaatuNaatu has been nominated for Best Original song at the 95th Academy Awards,” the film’s official Twitter handle posted.

This night’s nomination comes close on the heels of the Music Director Keeravani winning Golden Globe and the Critics Choice award for Best Foreign Language film.

Junior NTR in his tweet said: “Congratulations @MMKeeravani garu and @boselyricist Garu on achieving another well-deserved and monumental feat.... This song will forever hold a special place in my heart. @ssrajamouli @ alwaysramcharan #RRRMoview ##NaatuNaatu @Oscars95.

Actor Ramcharan Tej took to the Twitter to say: “ What brilliant news! Truly an honour to see ‘Naatu Naatu’ nominated for the Oscars. Another proud moment for us & India. Well deserved, he tweeted.

Megastar Chiranjeevi tweeted: “ONE STEP AWAY FROM THE PINNACLE OF CINEMATIC GLORY !!! Heartiest Congrats on THE Oscar Nomination for Best Original Song @mmkeeravaani garu & the visionary @ssrajamouli and the Entire Team behind #NaatuNaatu & @RRRMovie”

“Another feather in the hat!!! #NaatuNaatu nominated for the Oscars! This is amazing. Congratulations to the team! #NaatuNaatuforOscars,” tweeted actor Venkatesh Daggubati.

Manchu Manoj, lyricist Ramajogaiah Sastry, former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh, GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi and others tweeted their congratulations for the RRR team.