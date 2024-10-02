Telugu expatriates in Isarel on the edge as war escalates with Iran launching missile attack

Hours after Iran launched a massive missile attack on the Israel capital Tel Aviv on Tuesday night, more than 700 Telugu expatriates working in the Capital are on the edge.

“The situation is very critical and I have not seen such deafening sound of missiles landing in our city,” said Mahesh, former president of Israel Telangana Association from the Israeli Capital.

Israel-Hezbollah war updates: Iran launches ballistic missiles at Israel

Talking to The Hindu on phone even as missiles pounded the Capital, Mr. Mahesh said that there was some tension in the morning but all of a sudden from 8 p.m. local time, missiles started landing. “This is the first time enemy missiles landed in the centre of the city,” he said adding the attack came a day ahead of the Israeli New Year Rosh Hasanah (Jewish New Year) on October 2,” he pointed out.

“Israeli security forces send mobile alerts and sirens began blaring to alert residents about the emergency situation,” Mr. Mahesh said, pointing out that the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv had sent out alerts to all Indian Citizens to take all precautions.

“We have been told that the situation will be quite different from now onwards as Iran has also joined the War with Israel apart from Lebanon and Palestine. Please take all care and avoid venturing out is the advisory,” Mr. Mahesh said, stating that he has been continuously getting calls from Telugus staying in the Israeli Capital.

In short videos shared by Mr. Mahesh, missiles can been seen landing in Tel Aviv. “A shopping mall is seen hit by missiles in Ramat Gan area of Tel Aviv,” Mr. Mahesh pointed out.

According to him, apart from 700 expatriates from Telangana, there are close to 2,000 Indians living in the Israeli Capital.