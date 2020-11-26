Telugu Desam waging lone battle to make its presence felt

GHMC area was considered its stronghold during the pre-bifurcation days

The Telugu Desam Party Telangana State unit is fighting a lone battle to make its presence felt in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area, considered as its stronghold during the pre-bifurcation days.

The party suffered a series of reverses since the past few years with several of its senior leaders migrating to other parties along with cadre and it could win only two seats, that too in Khammam district, in the previous Assembly elections when it went to polls in alliance with the Congress.

At a time when questions are being raised about the survival of the party in Telangana, the party leadership sprang a surprise by fielding its candidates in 106 out of the 150 divisions that are going to polls on December 1.

Pressure factor

Senior party leaders claimed that the party has to give B forms to the candidates as there was pressure on it from the aspirants and the party sees a “perceptible” change in the attitude of the people.

“We have been preparing for the GHMC polls for the last one year holding meeting internally. The cadre was kept enthused with conduct of protest meetings against some of the government’s decisions,” a senior leader told The Hindu. The party was particularly hopeful of good show in LB Nagar, Kukatpally, Serilingampalli, Jubilee Hills and other constituencies on the peripheral areas.

Interestingly, these are the areas where there is dominant presence of people with roots in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Party leaders said the party deliberately did not field candidates in the Old City area and focussed on few Assembly segments where “we have men and material available”.

No big names

The party is left with no big names which could attract large crowds and has therefore left the campaign management to the local level.

A section of senior leaders have been entrusted with the responsibility of supervising the party’s affairs in these areas.

‘Initiating a debate’

The campaign, mostly door-to-door, is focussed on the achievements that were made during the TDP rule as the party is confident that it has been able to initiate a debate among the people on which party did what for the GHMC area. “We are keeping our fingers crossed. We have ensured that no stone remains unturned from our side and we have to see how far this translates into votes?” a senior leader said.