Telephone tapping fourth accused moves HC for bail

Published - August 24, 2024 08:55 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

M. Thirupathanna, Additional Superintendent of Police who is under suspension the fourth accused in the sensational telephone tapping case who is in prison since his arrest five months ago, has knocked the doors of Telangana High Court seeking bail.

The accused police officer, in his criminal petition, requested the High Court to grant him the mandatory bail as it had been more than 90 days since the charge-sheet was filed. He informed the court that the trial court had rejected his bail applications on the ground that the investigators had claimed some more details had to be elicited in the matter.

The petitioner sought bail as the charge-sheet had been filed and the trial was about to commence. The petition was posted to Tuesday for hearing.

