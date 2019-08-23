Teleangana leads in using technology for people’s benefit: Indrakaran Reddy

Minister for Environment, Forests, Science and Technology A. Indrakaran Reddy said on Thursday that Telangana was way ahead in using science and technology for people’s benefit and the Kaleshwaram project was a live example of it.

Speaking at the first meeting of the Expert Group on State Science and Technology Councils here on Thursday, Mr. Reddy said that the mega project was built to lift water from an area of 100 metres above the mean sea level (MSL) to an area of 300 to 650 metres above the MSL.

The project was completed in just three years while in traditional methods, it would have taken at least 20 years. “Thanks to it, Telangana is harnessing approximately three tmc of water per day serving half of the State’s water requirements,” he said.

Using technology, the government has integrated the data of 57 lakh farmers’ accounts of 1,2751 gram panchayats and 584 mandals and financial benefit under the Rythu Bandhu scheme were credited into farmers’ accounts without human intervention. Similarly, ₹836 crore is disbursed to 39 lakh pensioners every month, he said.

He added that the government was conscious of protecting the environment and the flagship Haritha Haram was aimed at increasing the tree cover to 33% from the present 24% in the State, by planing 230 crore seedlings.

Rajeshwar Tiwari, Special Chief Secretary to Government; Dr. Agnihotri, Chairman, DST Expert Group on State Science and Technology Councils; Dr. M.K. Surappa, Co Chairman; Ravi Kumar Puli, Member Secretary, TSCOST, were among those present during the meeting on Thursday.