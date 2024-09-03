Telangana’s Women Safety Wing chairs meeting with hotel chain aggregators to ensure safety of guests

In a proactive effort to enhance the safety and security of hotel guests, particularly women and children, the Director General of the Women Safety Wing, Shikha Goel, convened a meeting with leading hotel aggregators, including OYO, TREEBO, and FAB hotels. This comes in the wake of the incident of a hidden camera found inside an OYO hotel in Shamshabad last week.

The meeting, held September 2, brought together the stakeholders to discuss and implement measures aimed at preventing illegal activities and ensuring a safe environment for all guests.

A pop-up message with emergency contact details will be included in booking confirmation emails and SMS notifications, said the DG, adding that this will serve as a reminder for guests to stay vigilant and know how to seek help in case of emergencies.

During the meeting, Ms. Goel reviewed existing safety protocols and emphasised the need for further strengthening measures to protect all guests. The key outcomes of the discussions include enhanced ID verification, wherein hotels will implement stricter ID verification procedures, requiring original documents. “The entry register format will be standardized to ensure consistent documentation across all properties. Apart from this, all hotels will increase their CCTV footage backup storage from 30-60 days to a minimum of 90 days. Regular audits will be conducted to ensure the proper functioning of CCTV cameras,” said the officer.

Emergency contact numbers, such as Dial 100, will be prominently displayed in all hotel rooms and receptions. Additionally, safety posters and stickers will be provided by the Women Safety Wing.

“Hotel staff will undergo regular training on guest policies, with a focus on the safety and security of women guests. Aggregators will also implement background checks for all hotel staff to ensure their credibility. The hotels are encouraged to provide amenities that enhance the safety of women guests. Any suspicious activity or illegal behavior observed in hotels must be reported immediately to the police,” added the DG.

The attendees included Ashish Saurav, Regional Head, OYO Hotels, Sovana Shroff, Operational Manager, OYO Hotels, Anupam Sabat, Regional Head of TREEBO Hotels, Deep Jain, Operational Manager, TREEBO Hotels, Inthiyaz, Regional Head of FAB Hotels, Farooq Pinjari, Operational Manager, FAB Hotels, along with the patrons of these hotel chains.

The Women Safety Wing will continue to collaborate with hotel aggregators to monitor the effectiveness of these protocols and ensure a safe environment for all citizens of Telangana, assured the officer.