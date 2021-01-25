Telangana’s virus tally up by 148 cases

A total of 148 COVID-19 cases and a fatality were recorded in Telangana on Sunday, taking the number of infections in the State to 2,93,401 and death toll to 1,590.

The new cases include 35 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, 11 Rangareddy and 10 Karimnagar. No cases was detected in Wanaparthy, Rajanna Sircilla, Narayanpet, Kamareddy and Jogulamba Gadwal.

Sunday saw 19,821 samples being tested; results of 260 individuals were awaited. Of those who were examined, 16,952 choose government health centres and the rest opted for private labs.

From March 2 last year, as many as 76,82,361 people have been tested. Of the total cases, 3,234 were active and 2,88,577 have recovered.