Telangana’s virus death toll crosses 1,500

HYDERABAD

16 December 2020 23:32 IST

536 new cases recorded in the State on Tuesday

The number of people in Telangana who died of COVID-19 has crossed 1,500. With the death of three more coronavirus patients on Tuesday, the mortality figure stands at 1,502.

The first death was reported in fourth week of March this year. The number of people who died of the infectious disease was intermittent thereafter.

However, at least one COVID-19 death has been reported daily starting from May 18. The daily fatality had started to increase gradually in June. In July, seven to 14 COVID patients died every day. The situation was more or less similar in August and September. The highest of 14 deaths in a day was reported on June 7, July 30 and August 7.

Advertising

Advertising

The daily deaths started to drop from October third week. In November, three to seven deaths were recorded per day. From December 1 to 15, the maximum number of deaths in a day were four.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, 536 COVID-19 cases were detected taking the total to 2,79,135. While 52,057 samples were put to test, results of 622 were awaited.

The new 536 cases include 107 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, 43 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 41 from Rangareddy, 27 from Warangal Urban and 26 from Khammam.

From March 2 so far, a total of 62,57,745 samples have been tested. At present, there are 7,183 active while 2,70,450 have recovered.