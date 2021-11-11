Telangana’s vaccine coverage surpasses national average

HYDERABAD

11 November 2021

84.3% of population in TS took first dose while the national average is 79%

As many as 84.3% of the total population has received the first dose of vaccination against coronavirus in the State till Wednesday.

The percentage of population covered under the second dose of vaccination stands at 38.5. The figures are above the national average of first and second doses pegged at 79% and 37.5%, Health Minister T. Harish Rao said on Thursday.

The Minister, who was given the Health portfolio a couple of days ago, reviewed the COVID situation, vaccination, setting up of new medical colleges and progress in construction of new multi super speciality hospitals with senior officials on Thursday. He wanted officials to take steps to speed up the construction of the speciality hospitals.

Meeting with Collectors tomorrow

The meeting decided to hold a video conference with District Collectors and district Health officials on Saturday to chalk out the modalities for speeding up vaccine coverage for the entire population.

Regular service at King Koti

With the incidence of COVID receding, it was decided to revive regular medical services at the 350-bed King Koti Hospital and the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS), where 200 beds would be reserved for COVID patients.

The meeting also decided to take steps for payment of salaries pending for TIMS staff and ensure that dues were paid at the earliest. Mr. Harish Rao, accompanied by senior officials, participated in a video conference conducted by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and explained him the progress of vaccination programme in the State.