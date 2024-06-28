Telangana’s total revenue receipts stable, touches ₹23,147 crore by May-end

The State’s total revenue receipts remained stable in the first two months of the current financial year reaching ₹23,147 crore.

Tax revenue during May was ₹10,955 crore little over ₹500 crore lesser than ₹11,464 crore registered in the previous month. Revenue receipts during May actually came down as compared to the previous month in spite of increase in borrowings and other liabilities.

The State registered revenue of ₹11,329 crore in May as against ₹11,818 crore in April though the capital receipts under the head borrowings and other liabilities increased to ₹7,380 crore, showing an increase of ₹5,134 crore. As a result, the State, which was in revenue surplus of ₹1,020 crore in April, reported revenue deficit of ₹328 crore by the end of May. The fiscal deficit during the first two months was ₹7,380 crore and primary deficit was pegged at ₹3,651 crore.

Ambitious targets

The figures assume significance in the light of the ambitious targets like implementation of crop loan waiver and payment of enhanced investment support to farmers under Rythu Bharosa scheme.

According to the provisional figures released by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, revenue through GST during May was ₹8,187 crore as against ₹4,475 crore in April, while that from the State Excise duties continued to be impressive at ₹3,321 crore by May-end against ₹1,580 crore reported in April.

The State’s share of Union Taxes remained stable at ₹1,817 crore at the end of May against ₹908 crore the previous month. Revenue through Registration and Stamps increased from ₹1,116 crore in April to ₹2,189 crore in the end of May. Sales Tax revenue grew from ₹2,661 crore in the end of April to ₹5,459 crore by May-end.

On the expenditure side, the State incurred an expenditure of ₹7,572 crore in the end of May. Spending under the same head in the previous month was ₹3,847 crore. Expenditure on payment of pensions in the first two months was ₹2,627 crore. It may be recalled that the government incurred a huge expenditure of ₹16,841 crore on account of pensions during the previous fiscal as against the ₹13,024 projected in the budget estimates.

Expenditure on interest payment too, climbed up to ₹3,729 crore by May end in the backdrop of the State paying up ₹23,337 crore interest last fiscal against the budgeted ₹22,407 crore.