Telangana’s total public debt outstanding to reach ₹4.5 lakh crore at the end of financial year

The percentage of public debt to the GSDP would however remain within the prescribed limits at 27.4%, going by the estimates placed in the Legislative Assembly

Published - July 25, 2024 02:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

M Rajeev
M. Rajeev
Telangana Government has proposed to raise ₹57,112 crore through open market borrowings, ₹3,900 crore from the Government of India and ₹1,000 crore other loans. 

The State’s total public debt outstanding (FRBM loans) is likely to cross ₹4.5 lakh crore at the end of the current financial year.

Telangana Budget 2024 LIVE updates: ₹21,292 crores proposed for Education dept, ₹22,301 crores for Irrigation

The State Government has proposed to raise ₹57,112 crore through open market borrowings, ₹3,900 crore from the Government of India and ₹1,000 crore other loans. The percentage of public debt to the GSDP would however remain within the prescribed limits at 27.4%, going by the estimates placed in the Legislative Assembly.

According to the trends projected in the overview of the Budget, the total open market borrowings of the State at the end of the current fiscal would be ₹3.58 lakh crore and loans from the Central Government would reach ₹21,559 crore. Loans from autonomous bodies and others is projected to reach ₹11,098 crore lower than ₹13,095 crore of the previous year while there is also decline in the loans from special securities (small savings), provident fund and others from ₹20,673 crore to ₹20,162 crore.

Telangana Government presents State Budget with total outlay of ₹2.91 lakh crore  

The public debt outstanding relating to reserve funds and deposits will reach ₹39,558 crore from ₹35,473 crore taking the total to ₹4.5 lakh crore. The State has made provision for debt servicing of ₹17,731 crore in the Budget while another ₹11,492 crore was provided for administrative services. The State has projected total development expenditure for the year at ₹1.77 lakh crore.

