Telangana’s Tandur red gram gets GI tag

December 14, 2022 11:07 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST

The famous Tandur red gram of Telangana has got geographical indication (GI) tag. The GI application had been filed by the Yalal Farmers Producers Company Limited on September 24. The GI registration process was facilitated by Prof. Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University.

With this, the total number of GI registrations in the country has reached 432 and and over 1,000 applications have been filed till date. With Tandur GI registration, Telangana has got its 16th GI product registered.

Tandur red gram is a local variety of pigeon pea which is mainly grown in the rainfed tract of the Tandur and nearby region of Telangana. The fertile deep black soil with huge deposits of Attapulgite clay mineral specifically in Tandur region along with huge limestone deposits can be attributed to the specific quality traits of Tandur red gram. It contains about 22-24% protein, which is almost three times that of the protein content in cereals. It has good taste, better cooking quality as well as enhanced storage quality, sources said.

Now with the GI tag and registration, individual farmers and dal mill owners of Tandur will have to register themselves as authorised users and start branding Tandur red gram with GI tag to get better prices as the tag is an assured symbol of quality.