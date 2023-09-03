‘Telangana’s self-respect’ kicks up a row as Revanth and Kavitha exchange words and pics on social media

September 03, 2023 09:11 am | Updated 09:12 am IST - HYDERABAD

Self-respect of Telangana set the social media on fire with the Telangana Congress President A. Revanth Reddy and BRS MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla trying to accuse each other’s political parties of mortgaging the self-respect of Telangana.

Ms. Kavita took to “X” (formerly Twitter) posting a picture of Mr. Revanth Reddy and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivkumar engaged in a conversation at the former’s house in Bengaluru and a sarcasm-filled message she said Congress had always mortgaged the self-respect of Telangana in New Delhi. But this time it was through Bengaluru.

She tried to send the message that Telangana affairs were now being discussed in Bengaluru by the Congress before reaching the high command in New Delhi. After the post went viral with several sharing their views with some praising Kavitha for targeting the Congress and some questioning her intentions as well.

Later, Mr. Revanth Reddy hit back at her posting a picture of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao who was greeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi with folded hands and bending himself with an apparent intention to respect the Prime Minister.

Mr. Revanth Reddy added a few lines in Telugu to the picture which literally meant “Challenges in Galli and bending in New Delhi.” He further dragged the Delhi liquor policy case in which Ms. Kavitha’s name cropped up and related it to the RSS using the word ‘Nicker’. “This is KCR’s magic and the Liquor-Nicker logic that the world knows,” he said.

The post too went viral with the followers of both the BRS and the Congress engaging in sharp reactions and accusations against each other on the self-respect aspect.

