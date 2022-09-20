Telangana’s Sangareddy police arrest four persons in ATM theft case

Representational image only.

Sangareddy police have arrested four persons involved in the theft of cash from an ATM. Another two persons are absconding.

According to Superintendent of Police M. Ramana Kumar, one Mytri Sannihith from Clear Secured Services Private Limited lodged a complaint with the police stating that they have kept ₹24 lakh in the HFDS ATM at Bhanoor out of which ₹15.7 lakh cash went missing from four cassettes. In the complaint, it was stated that the cash was stolen in the intervening night of September 7 and 8. A case was filed at BDL Bhanoor police station.

On the same day one D. Narasimha of Pati village has lodged a complaint with the police stating that his mini trolley was taken away by some unidentified persons. It was found abandoned at Kancharlagudem near Velimela.

Some persons tried to run away in a car and two motorcycles near Patancheru on Monday when police are checking vehicles. Police seized gas cutter, oxygen cylinders, one knife, two sprayers and one toy pistol. They have also seized a car and two motorcycles. All the accused belong to Rajasthan and Haryana.

Mr. Ramana Kumar said that those involved in the crime were identified as Talim, Liyaqhat (JCB drivers at Patancheru), Rahul Khan, Taslim Khan, Jakahir Khan and Irfan Khan, all of them working at Pahadisharif. Those absconding were identified as Taslim Khan and Jakahir Khan.

They were involved in the theft of an SBI ATM at Katedan industrial in the month of June. After theft at Bhanoor and they left to their native places. The accused were caught while on their way for another theft on Monday.

“All of them are experts in the theft of cash from ATMs and they do complete the operation with in eight minutes. They will spray black colour on CC cameras so that it was not possible to record. In the past they have even lifted JCBs. Three cases were registered against them,” said Mr. Ramana Kumar.