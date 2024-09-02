Telangana’s revenue receipts continue to show lower than anticipated growth at July-end  

The Telangana State’s total revenue receipts continued their lower than anticipated growth rate for the fourth successive month in the current financial year.

The total revenue receipts at the end of July stood at ₹47,712.69 crore, 21.57 % of the ₹2.21 lakh crore projected for the total year in the budget estimates. Tax revenue during the four-month period was pegged at ₹44,575 crore, 27.11% of the ₹1.64 lakh crore. More than half of the receipts was in the form of borrowings and liabilities under Capital Revenue pegged at ₹23,563 crore in the first four months.

Except for the State Excise duties, revenues under other heads like Goods and Services Tax, Stamps and Registration and other taxes and duties remained stable. Revenue through Sales Tax was as anticipated at ₹ 10,874 crore, 32.51 % of the ₹33,449 crore projected for the year while that in the form of State Excise Duties remained subdued at ₹6,416 crore against the projected ₹25,617 crore.

Revenue accrual through other taxes and duties and grants-in-aid and contributions remained less than 10 % during the four month period, according to the provisional figures released by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India. Revenue through other taxes and duties was ₹2,560 crore, just 8.98 % of the projected ₹28,495 crore for the year and that through grants-in-aid and contributions was ₹1,880 crore against ₹21,636 crore of the year, marking achievement of just 8.69 %.

On the expenditure side, spending in the form of interest payments stood at ₹8,192 crore against the budget estimates of ₹17,729 crore for the year. Expenditure on account of payment of salaries and wages and pensions continued to be on the higher side. The State incurred ₹14,274 on payment of salaries/wages and ₹5,741 crore on pensions.

The revenue deficit at the end of July was pegged at ₹11,328 crore as against surplus of ₹297 crore projected at the end of the current fiscal. Fiscal deficit during the period was ₹23,563 crore and primary deficit was ₹15,370 crore.

