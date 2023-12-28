GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana’s revenue receipts continue to be below expectations at the end of November

The State’s overall revenue receipts stood at Rs. 1.11 lakh cr, 51.32% of the budget estimates 

December 28, 2023 05:26 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

M Rajeev
M. Rajeev

Telangana’s revenue receipts remained below expectations at the end of November, achieving little over 51% of the quantum projected in the budget estimates.

The overall revenue receipts at the end of eight months of the current financial year stood at Rs. 1.11 lakh crore. This includes borrowings and other liabilities which stood at Rs. 38,175 crore almost reaching Rs. 38,234 crore projected in the budget estimates. Tax revenue during the eight month period is pegged at Rs. 87,083.94 crore, 57.1% of the Rs. 1.52 lakh crore projected in the budget estimates.

The Government’s estimates on the non-tax revenue remained on course with the State achieving Rs. 19,524 crore at the end of November, 85.6% of the projected Rs. 22,808 crore. This was primarily said to be on account of sale of land parcels, advancing the auction of liquor outlets and leasing out the Outer Ring Road. The leasing out of ORR for 30 years fetched over Rs. 7,300 crore although the Government drew flak from different sections in the process.

Revenues through the State Excise Duties showed a healthy growth at Rs. 14,607 crore, 73.46% of the projected Rs. 19,884 crore, while that in the form of State’s share of central taxes was at Rs. 8,177 crore, 56.29% of the Rs. 14,528 crore projected in the budget estimates. Revenue in the form of Grants in Aid and Contributions remained sluggish at Rs. 4,532 crore, just 10.99% of the Rs. 41,259 crore estimated in the budget.

On the expenditure front, interest payment on loans availed stood at Rs. 14,687 crore, 65.55% of the Rs. 22,407 crore projected in the budget estimates. Expenditure in the form of salaries and pensions was Rs. 26,548 crore and Rs. 11,316 crore respectively. The State had a revenue deficit of Rs. 3,604 crore against the surplus of Rs. 4,881 crore estimated in the budget while the fiscal deficit stood at Rs. 38,151 crore, 68.05% of the Rs. 56,062 crore in the budget estimates, according to the provisional data submitted to the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.

The primary deficit of the State at the end of November stood at Rs. 23,463 crore, 69.72% of Rs. 33,655 crore of the budget estimates.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.