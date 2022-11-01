Telangana’s revenue receipts bely expectations, reach 38.22% at the end of H1

State Excise duties and other taxes and duties perform well in revenue generation

State Excise duties and other taxes and duties perform well in revenue generation

The State’s revenue receipts remained stable belying expectations by the end of the first half of the current financial year.

The State posted total revenue receipts — tax revenue and capital receipts — of ₹73,767.13 crore at the end of September, registering 38.22 % of the ₹1.93 lakh crore for the entire fiscal projected in the budget estimates. Of these, tax revenue stood at ₹59,859.25 crore and capital receipts, including borrowings and other liabilities, were at ₹21,784.65 crore by the end of the first half of the financial year, according to the provisional data submitted to the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.

Revenue through Goods and Services Tax during the period was ₹19,593 crore, 47.28 % of the ₹42,189 crore projected for the fiscal while that from the Stamps and Registrations stood at ₹7,212.73 crore, 46.44 % of the ₹15,600 crore projected in the budget estimates. Revenue through sales tax was ₹14,953.81 crore, 45.31 % of the projected ₹33,000 crore and that from the State’s share of Union Taxes was ₹5,087 crore, crossing 40 % of the projected ₹ 12,407 crore for the year.

The State Excise duties however crossed the 50 % mark reaching ₹8,899 crore against the projected ₹17,500 crore. Revenue from this head had been on the rise ever since the government hiked the prices of all categories of liquor. Income from the Grants in Aid continues to remain subdued at ₹5,507.62 crore, just 13.43 % of the ₹41,001 crore projected in the budget. The highest grosser till the end of the first half was other taxes and duties which registered 69.67 % achievement at ₹4,112 crore against the ₹5,907 crore of budget estimates.

On the expenditure side, expenditure on interest payment was ₹10,100 crore, 53.41 % of the ₹ 18,911 crore of the budget estimates while payment of salaries/wages too was higher at ₹18,829 crore, 55.47 % of ₹33,942 crore projected for the fiscal. Payment of pensions was another major head wherein the State incurred an expenditure of ₹9,093 crore, 79.88 % of the projected ₹11,384 crore. The higher expenditure on account of payment of salaries/wages and pensions was due to the implementation of the recommendations of the Pay Revision Commission starting from June in the current financial year.

The State’s revenue deficit at the end of the first half stood at ₹3,489 crore while the fiscal deficit was pegged at ₹21,173 crore.